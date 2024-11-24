Paul A. Mahon Sells 7,700 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2024

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total transaction of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,485,785.60. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $372.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.06 and a 200 day moving average of $331.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,206,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,168,000 after buying an additional 314,004 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.