Paul A. Mahon Sells 7,700 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total transaction of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,485,785.60. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $372.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.06 and a 200 day moving average of $331.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,206,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,168,000 after buying an additional 314,004 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

