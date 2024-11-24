PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,454,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

PayPal Trading Up 2.3 %

PYPL opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

