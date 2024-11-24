Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.75. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEB. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

NYSE PEB opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $164,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,692,201.12. This represents a 0.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $235,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,284 shares in the company, valued at $28,834,199.08. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,875,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,841,000 after buying an additional 759,964 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 541,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,418,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 130,265 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71,920 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

