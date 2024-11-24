Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,875,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $45,688,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 204,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 259,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 935,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,856,000 after buying an additional 118,715 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

