Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 61,003 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

