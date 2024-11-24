Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 191.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

