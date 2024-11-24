Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

In other Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.