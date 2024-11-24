Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 14,325 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

