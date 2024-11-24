Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 59,561 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,561 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $39,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJUN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 271.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $228,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2 %

PJUN stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $457.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

