Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 63,878 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,878 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 393.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 77,034 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,013,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,839,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at $308,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:BFEB opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

