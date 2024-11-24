Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,903 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,903 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,061.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100,825 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.6% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BAUG opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $183.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.