Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

