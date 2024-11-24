Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,380 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.60 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

