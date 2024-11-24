Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,007 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in SK Growth Opportunities were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 186.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 483,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 314,317 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,476,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in SK Growth Opportunities by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 557,801 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in SK Growth Opportunities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 116,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Down 0.5 %

SKGR stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.