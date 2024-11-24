Periscope Capital Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.8% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 82,353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,304 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 29.1% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,252,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 282,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,973,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after buying an additional 637,748 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.45.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

