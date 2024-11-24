Peter Platzer Sells 50,238 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Platzer sold 50,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $742,015.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,891,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,453.31. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Spire Global Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of SPIR stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Spire Global, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $19.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 869,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the third quarter valued at $136,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
