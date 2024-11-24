Peter Platzer Sells 50,238 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Platzer sold 50,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $742,015.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,891,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,453.31. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Spire Global Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Spire Global, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $19.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 869,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the third quarter valued at $136,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W lowered Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

