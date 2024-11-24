Pitcairn Co. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.