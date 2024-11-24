Pitcairn Co. Reduces Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Relx by 185.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 434,963 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,902,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after buying an additional 169,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,709,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

RELX stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on RELX

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.