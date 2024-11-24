Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.53 and its 200 day moving average is $238.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.