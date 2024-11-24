Pitcairn Co. Sells 7,925 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 566.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of UBS opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

