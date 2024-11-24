PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 368,410 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 189.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after buying an additional 279,455 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 249,406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 216,675 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 316,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after acquiring an additional 193,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PPG opened at $122.65 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

