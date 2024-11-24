Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 338504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.