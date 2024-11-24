Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 338504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.