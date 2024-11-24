Quantum-Si Announces Organizational Restructuring Program

Quantum-Si Incorporated, a leading company in the field of precision molecular diagnostics, has recently disclosed an organizational restructuring program aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and directing resources towards its future product development strategies, notably the Proteus TM platform. As part of this initiative, the company plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 23%, affecting 43 out of its 187 employees.

The restructuring is expected to incur one-time cash charges totaling around $2.3 million in 2024, along with an additional $0.3 million in the first half of 2025 for severance and related benefits. Furthermore, Quantum-Si anticipates a non-cash expense of approximately $0.2 million throughout the remainder of 2024 related to modifications in stock options. It is important to note that the financial implications of these actions are based on certain assumptions and may be subject to change based on actual results.

Quantum-Si aims to finalize the restructuring process by the fourth quarter of 2024. In light of these developments, the company has issued a cautionary statement highlighting that certain forward-looking statements regarding the restructuring process carry inherent risks and uncertainties. Quantum-Si encourages stakeholders to review its recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding of potential risks and uncertainties.

The company remains committed to its transparency obligations and affirms its dedication to providing timely updates on any material developments. Jeffry Keyes, the Chief Financial Officer of Quantum-Si, signed off on the report, maintaining the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and responsible corporate governance.

