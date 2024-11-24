Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 195 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 51,967.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,956,000 after purchasing an additional 656,344 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after buying an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,753,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,301,000 after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $402.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $460.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.01. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.02 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

