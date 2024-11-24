Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 4,713 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,758 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.26.

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

