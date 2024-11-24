Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $262,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,250. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock worth $26,709,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $580.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $826.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $821.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.00 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

