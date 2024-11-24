Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply stock opened at $281.71 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $197.00 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.