RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 105706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Singular Research raised RediShred Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Trading Up 18.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.34.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.28 million. RediShred Capital had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.237933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RediShred Capital

(Get Free Report)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.