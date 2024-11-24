Regan Stewart Sells 6,300 Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.69, for a total value of C$224,847.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Regan Stewart sold 1,637 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total value of C$58,384.75.

On Monday, August 26th, Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total value of C$276,373.04.

Shares of TSE JWEL traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$35.91. 21,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.98 and a 52 week high of C$36.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

