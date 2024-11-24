Rep. Jake Auchincloss Sells State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares

Representative Jake Auchincloss (D-Massachusetts) recently sold shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in State Street stock on November 18th.

STT stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,136,000 after buying an additional 1,354,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,679 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 541.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 634,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.11.

Jake Auchincloss (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Auchincloss (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Jake Auchincloss was born in Boston, Massachusetts. Auchincloss served in the United States Marine Corps from 2010 to 2015 and reached the rank of captain. He earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard College in 2010 and a graduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016. Auchincloss’ career experience includes working as a product manager with a cybersecurity startup and as a senior manager for new products with Solaria Labs at Liberty Mutual Insurance.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

