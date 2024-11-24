Rep. Laurel M. Lee Sells Off Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Representative Laurel M. Lee (R-Florida) recently sold shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in GE Vernova stock on November 8th.

Representative Laurel M. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/7/2024.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 9/10/2024.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.7 %

GEV stock opened at $349.16 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $357.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.37 and its 200-day moving average is $215.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 584,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $650,140,000.

About Representative Lee

Laurel Lee (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Lee (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the Republican primary scheduled on August 20, 2024. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) appointed Lee to serve as the Florida Secretary of State on January 28, 2019, after the resignation of Michael Ertel on January 24. Lee resigned on May 16, 2022. Lee was a judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Florida from 2013 to 2019. She was appointed to the court by Gov. Rick Scott (R) in May 2013. She was elected to the position in 2014. Laurel Lee earned undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida. Lee’s career experience includes working as an attorney with Carlton Fields, P.A., an assistant federal public defender and assistant U.S. attorney with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, and a law clerk to James S. Moody on the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

