Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nestlé stock on November 20th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NSRGY opened at $85.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.25. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $117.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on NSRGY

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 251.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 421.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

