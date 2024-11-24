RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) SVP Sells $814,008.64 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) SVP John H. Marlow sold 23,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $814,008.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 357,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,509,317.28. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
RingCentral Price Performance
Shares of RNG opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNG
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.