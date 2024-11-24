RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 6th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of RIOCF opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $15.40.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
