RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 6th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

