Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,993. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

