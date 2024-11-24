Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $560.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $552.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $508.22 and a 12-month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

