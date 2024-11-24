Round Hill Asset Management Sells 95 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Round Hill Asset Management trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.9% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

CHTR opened at $388.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

