Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 67.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 100,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 96,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,025,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after buying an additional 385,366 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,236.54. The trade was a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $150,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,709.80. This trade represents a 40.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,977 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

