Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.00.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $541.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.90 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.25 and a 200 day moving average of $440.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

