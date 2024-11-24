Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 98653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

