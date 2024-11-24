Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Insider James G. Coulter Sells 8,574 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider James G. Coulter sold 8,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.69, for a total transaction of C$143,117.21.
Shares of SES stock traded down C$0.36 on Friday, reaching C$16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,904. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.58 and a 1 year high of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.
