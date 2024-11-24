SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,994,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ASML by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $672.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $744.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $873.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

