SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 40,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 252.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.79.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

