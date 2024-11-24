SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,673 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $535.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.