SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after buying an additional 157,810 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,546,000 after buying an additional 334,081 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3203 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

