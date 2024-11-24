Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Kyle M. Brehm Purchases 106 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Kyle M. Brehm purchased 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $402.00 per share, with a total value of $42,612.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,416. The trade was a 3.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sezzle Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $463.98 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $477.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEZL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle in the third quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sezzle during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the third quarter worth about $276,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

