Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.
Singapore Airlines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SINGY opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $10.99.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Airlines
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.