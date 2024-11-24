Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SINGY opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

