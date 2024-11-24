SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

SM Investments Co. (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.71 and last traded at C$16.00. 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.15.
SM Investments Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.27.
About SM Investments
SM Investments Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in retail, banking, and property businesses in the Philippines. The company operates through Property, Retail, Banking, and Portfolio Investments segments. The Property segment develops, conducts, operates, and maintains commercial shopping centers, amusement centers, and cinema theaters within the shopping centers; develops and transforms residential, commercial, entertainment, and tourism districts; and operates hotels and convention centers.
