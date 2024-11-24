Solid State (LON:SOLI) Trading Up 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.63). Approximately 233,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 96,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.47).

Solid State Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 456.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.33 million, a PE ratio of 883.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Solid State

In other Solid State news, insider Peter Owen James sold 40,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76), for a total value of £88,050.60 ($110,380.59). Also, insider Gary Marsh bought 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($16.85) per share, with a total value of £20,146.56 ($25,255.81). Insiders sold a total of 97,473 shares of company stock valued at $22,156,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

Featured Stories

