Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Insider Sells $22,960.00 in Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jennifer Oreilly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $22,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,200. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mary Jennifer Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Mary Jennifer Oreilly sold 3,000 shares of Soluna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $35,460.00.
NASDAQ SLNH opened at $3.43 on Friday. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.93.
Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.
